Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 80,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,396. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.48.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 over the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

