Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,692 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 107,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. 122,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,480. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

