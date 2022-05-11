Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. 188,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,445. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24.

