Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SBA Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,169,000 after buying an additional 138,775 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.83. 30,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,999. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.62. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

