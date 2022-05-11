Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.40% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 13,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,418. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.