Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.55% of EJF Acquisition worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $7,149,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,610,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in EJF Acquisition by 100.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 211,573 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,927,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,972,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EJFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

