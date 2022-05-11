Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,251,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 49,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.33. 5,001,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $316.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,681 shares of company stock worth $120,472,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

