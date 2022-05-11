Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 28,030 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,030 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,393,000 after purchasing an additional 65,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,328,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,465,000 after purchasing an additional 260,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. 541,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.