Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,495,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 477,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. 278,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.72.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

