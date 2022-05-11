Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.34% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at $210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.

VWE traded down 0.23 on Wednesday, reaching 7.81. 17,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,613. The stock has a market cap of $481.81 million and a PE ratio of 804.80. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.60 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 81.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.