Pier Capital LLC Buys 382 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Avalara by 760.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,462. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.66.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,860 shares of company stock worth $4,598,225. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

