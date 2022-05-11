Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,645 shares during the quarter. Endava makes up about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Endava worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after buying an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 59,187 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. 311,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,388. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

