Pier Capital LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,214 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLO traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 2,380,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,955. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $67,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

