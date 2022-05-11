Pier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $320,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,800. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 513,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

