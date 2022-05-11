Pier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 367,305 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 367,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,000. Fluence Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,692. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.