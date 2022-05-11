Pier Capital LLC Raises Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackLine worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 66.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 959,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,996. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

