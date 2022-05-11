Pier Capital LLC Sells 58,552 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,552 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Axcelis Technologies worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 412,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,676. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

