PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PGP traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
