PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.33

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 1842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

