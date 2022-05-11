Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.86.
PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
PNFP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. 795,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.20.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
