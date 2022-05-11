Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 39.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

