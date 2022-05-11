Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $223.11 million and approximately $545,758.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00300407 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00073940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00081201 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006139 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,103,122 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.