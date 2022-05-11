Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 790,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,533. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Pixelworks has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.90.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pixelworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.69.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pixelworks by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 1,289.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.