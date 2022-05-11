PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PLBY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 2,060,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,116. The stock has a market cap of $339.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02.

In other PLBY Group news, CFO Lance Barton bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

