Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stake Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Shares of PLXS opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $196,738.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,418 shares of company stock valued at $683,348 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

