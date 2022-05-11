Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 492966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

