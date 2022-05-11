Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,852. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.41. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

