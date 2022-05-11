Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $19.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $395.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.47. Pool has a 1-year low of $380.39 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

