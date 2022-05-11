Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Porch Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 176,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,626. The company has a market cap of $347.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Porch Group by 202.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.