Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NYSE:POR opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

