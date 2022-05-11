Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.
POSH has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366 over the last 90 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 1,978,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $724.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.23. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $52.39.
Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
About Poshmark (Get Rating)
Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poshmark (POSH)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.