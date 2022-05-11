Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

POSH has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Poshmark by 59.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 151,147 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 5,862.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,842 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 444,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 790,705 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Poshmark by 384.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,481 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 227,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 1,978,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $724.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.23. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

