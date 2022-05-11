Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,917.00

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $234,084.51 and approximately $18,917.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00517853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00036422 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,191.68 or 1.94547449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.72 or 0.07505478 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

