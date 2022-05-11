PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PWFL. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. Equities analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.