PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Trading Up 2.2%

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 5,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth about $9,994,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

