Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $51,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Timken by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of Timken stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $90.69.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.