Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schlumberger worth $54,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 18.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock worth $228,488,030. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

