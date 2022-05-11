Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $53.86 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $53,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

