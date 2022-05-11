Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.78% of Encore Capital Group worth $50,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.