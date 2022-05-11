Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 55,488 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Cooper Companies worth $49,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

COO stock opened at $317.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.43 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.