Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,413 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $55,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,448,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA stock opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 265.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $172.31.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 391.12%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

