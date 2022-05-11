Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,410 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293,028 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $59,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 190.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $578,970. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

