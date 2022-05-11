Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 67,518 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of TD SYNNEX worth $51,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,764,609 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Cross Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.59. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

