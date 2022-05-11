Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,368 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $58,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

