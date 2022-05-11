Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.