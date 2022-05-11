Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.20.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
