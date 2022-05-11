Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,619. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $952.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.63.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

