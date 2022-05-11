PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.41. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 65 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

