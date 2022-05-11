ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,127,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 29,871,898 shares.The stock last traded at $13.62 and had previously closed at $13.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

