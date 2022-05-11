ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $151.26

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $151.26, but opened at $160.09. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $163.56, with a volume of 3,253 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $4,283,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

