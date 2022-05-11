ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.39

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €9.39 ($9.89) and last traded at €9.67 ($10.18), with a volume of 1339010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €9.34 ($9.83).

Several analysts have weighed in on PSM shares. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($14.32) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.75 ($18.68).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.31 and a 200-day moving average of €13.06.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

