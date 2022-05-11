ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in April

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the April 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on PBSFY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.68) to €13.60 ($14.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.47) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.11) to €17.00 ($17.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 8.36%. ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

